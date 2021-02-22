Welcome Home Online Auction for Ridgecrest Village

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

The Ridgecrest Foundation is holding an online auction beginning through March 8 to raise funds and awareness for those living at Ridgecrest Village and to allow the Foundation to host a post-COVID pandemic “Welcome Home Social” for residents and their families. Morgan Ottier interviews Carrie Dreifurst, Ridgecrest Development Director--Ridgecrest Foundation, to illuminate how the last year has been so difficult---especially for seniors. Watch the segment to learn more on how to help and participate in the online auction.

The Ridgecrest Village campus has been almost 100% shut down since March of 2020 and the goal is to bring some joy to the campus and everyone is optimistic that the event may happen before 2022. The Ridgecrest Foundation will use the funds from the auction to pay for music, entertainment, food, beverages, and other issues associated with having the social.

Some of the items for auction are concert tickets, casino hotel stays, local business and municipal parks gift cards, museum admissions packages, homemade items like quilts, jars of salsa and jams, and so much more. The link for the auction is HERE.

Ridgecrest Village / 4130 Northwest Blvd / Davenport, IA / (563) 391-3430 / FACEBOOK

SUNDAY FUNDAY! Check out all of our amazing auction items and join in on the bidding! Online Auction ends Monday, March 8, 2021 at 7:30 p.m. https://www.32auctions.com/WelcomeHomeSocial Posted by Ridgecrest Village on Sunday, February 21, 2021

