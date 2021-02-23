Advertisement

Above normal temps will stick around for a few days

Lots of melting snow over the next several days
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 3:14 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- We got above 40º yesterday for the first time since late January and we will do it again today!  In fact, we just went through our longest streak of days below 40º (31 days) since 2011 when we had 42 days in a row below 40º.  Today will make a second day in a row in the 40s, thus lots more melting will take place today.  As of the 4:30PM review, our snow depth is still at 12″ so we were able to melt a few inches yesterday and we will do the same today.  Temps will remain in the 30s and 40s the rest of the week.  There’s only a minor chance for rain/snow late Friday night into Saturday, so hopefully by Sunday we can see some patches of brown or bare ground in our yards that get a lot of sun.

TODAY: Mostly sunny.  High: 45º.  Wind: W 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 29°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and breezy.  High: 40º.

