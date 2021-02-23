Advertisement

Adoptable Four Legged Friends

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 7:57 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOLINE, Illinois (KWQC) -

Meet Oreo! Vickie Sanders of Animal Aid Humane Society visited the show hanging out with the two-year-old male cat looking for a forever home. This kitty loves to be brushed and seemed very happy and content during the segment. Sanders mentioned that the facility currently has about 80 cats that need homes. Some of these cats have been there for many, many years. Also sad is the fact that Sanders said their facility has recently taken in rescued animals that were left out in the frigid, dangerous cold.

Watch the interview to see other images of homeless animals and to find out more about the shelter. Call the shelter to make an appointment. The facility is also doing a food drive all through the month of February.

Animal Aid Humane Society / 239 50th. St. / Moline, IL / 309- 797- 6550 / Animal Aid Humane Society on FACEBOOK

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Davenport police responded to a call of shots fired Friday around 11:50 p.m. near the...
Davenport police find multiple shell casings late Sunday night
All members of a San Francisco Bay Area school board have resigned days after they were heard...
‘They want their babysitters back’: Entire school board resigns after hot mic comments
Power outage graphic
Power outage in Clinton
The parents of 39 year-old John Hacker had been searching for some answers after their son's...
Missouri parents find out that 39-year-old son who died had CTE after years of playing youth football
Cheyenne police said two-year-old Athian Rivera was found dead Friday afternoon.
Missing Wyoming toddler found dead in dumpster

Latest News

JA Trivia Bowl & Virtual Career Fair
Junior Achievement VirtualTrivia Bowl & Career Fair
JA Trivia Bowl & Virtual Career Fair
JA Trivia Bowl & Virtual Career Fair
Figge Art Museum: For America Traveling Exhibit
Figge Art Museum’s New Exhibit: For America
Adoptable Four Legged Friends
Adoptable Four Legged Friends