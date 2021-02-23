Adoptable Four Legged Friends

MOLINE, Illinois (KWQC) -

Meet Oreo! Vickie Sanders of Animal Aid Humane Society visited the show hanging out with the two-year-old male cat looking for a forever home. This kitty loves to be brushed and seemed very happy and content during the segment. Sanders mentioned that the facility currently has about 80 cats that need homes. Some of these cats have been there for many, many years. Also sad is the fact that Sanders said their facility has recently taken in rescued animals that were left out in the frigid, dangerous cold.

Watch the interview to see other images of homeless animals and to find out more about the shelter. Call the shelter to make an appointment. The facility is also doing a food drive all through the month of February.

Animal Aid Humane Society / 239 50th. St. / Moline, IL / 309- 797- 6550 / Animal Aid Humane Society on FACEBOOK

