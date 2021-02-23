Advertisement

Consolidated Primary Election held Tuesday in Rock Island County

By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 8:59 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ill. (KWQC) - In-person voting will be held Tuesday for consolidated Democratic primaries in Illinois.

Two positions are on the ballot for Rock Island County. One of them will determine the Democratic candidate for mayor in Silvis while the other election will figure out the trustee for the South Rock Island Township.

Polls will be open from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m.

