Davenport school board, city council, police, and community members discuss new SRO plan

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Over two dozen people consisting of the Davenport school board, Davenport city council, Davenport PD, NAACP, and LULAC met Monday night to go over the details of the districts new memorandum of understanding (MOU) for student resource officers (SRO) in Davenport schools.

The main focus for the district’s MOU focuses on data, collecting monthly and annual reports based on student feedback. Davenport Mayor Mike Matson says the input from students will allow for adjustments to be made to Davenport’s SRO program accordingly.

The data will be anonymous but will include information such as age, name, race, and school.

For NAACP President Michael Guster, he’s looking forward to what students have to say.

“We’ve got to be able to gauge those kind of things as well to make sure they are doing what they need to be doing and not doing any disciplinary for the school versus some kind of security,” Guster said.

The reform comes after the district has dealt with citations from the state of Iowa saying students of color have been disciplined at disproportionate rates compared to white students in the district.

For Jennifer Elliot of Quad Cities Interfaith, she doesn’t believe the changes are enough.

“I’m happy that this dialogue is happening, I think there are some very good things that are in that MOU but I just ask for you to look over and really consider if we are doing enough I think if you compare to the national climate and dialogue that’s going down there, I would challenge this MOU and the changes that we’re making for the student resource officers is not enough at this time,” Elliot said.

Interfaith had sent their requests for the SRO program, which included 22 items such as removal of pepper spray usage and decriminalizing “disturbing school.”

When the MOU is finalized, the Davenport city council will vote to approve it.

