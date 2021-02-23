Advertisement

Eastbound lane of 53rd St. is reopened following pothole repairs

By Brittany Kyles
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 8:01 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Following overnight work for potholes in Davenport, on E 53rd St. between Tremont and Eastern, the eastbound lane is reopened.

This is one of the many areas Davenport Public Works will make pothole repairs on.

DPW said they received several questions about how the city repairs potholes.

So leaders broke down the pothole repair process on their website.

Hot patch is typically used to repair potholes during the spring, summer and fall months when temperatures are routinely above 32 degrees.  Hot patching lasts longer because we can get better compaction and a better bond with the paved surface being repaired.

Cold patching potholes is only performed during the winter when temperatures are routinely below 32 degrees, Thanksgiving to mid-to-late March. The reason for this is because we are unable to produce asphalt when temperatures are below freezing.  Cold patching is not the best application for potholes because it is not durable, but the only choice when proper repair can’t be performed.

Did you know, on average, the city fills 60,00 to 70,000 potholes each year to help smooth paved surfaces for the benefit of the traveling public and their vehicles? These repairs are prioritized based on severity, street classification and requests for service.”

DPW is asking for the publics help finding potholes. You can contact DPW by calling 563-362-7923.

You can also submit a request on their website and app.

