Figge Art Museum’s New Exhibit: For America

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Vanessa Sage, Assistant Curator of Figge Art Museum, joins PSL to inform viewers about the brand new, traveling exhibit that opened over the past the weekend (on February 20, 2021). Watch the segment to learn more. See information facts about the Figge and the exhibit below.

The exhibition For America: 200 Years of Painting from the National Academy of Design will be on display from Feb 20 - May 16, 2021. Consisting of nearly 100 paintings spanning the time from the early 19th century through the beginning of the 21st century, this exhibit presents a history of American painting as told by the very artists who created it –or, in other words, an “artist’s art history.”

The Figge Art Museum has enacted meticulous COVID protocols with museum capacity, social distancing, and mandatory mask guidelines enforced, allowing visitors to see these important works safely.

"For America" Figge Art Museum Exhibit facts (none)

