Former Illinois State Rep. Madigan’s replacement announced

Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 9:14 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ill. (KWQC) - Former Illinois State Representative Michael Madigan’s replacement has been announced.

Officials announced 26-year-old Chicago infrastructure manager, Edward Guerra Kodatt is replacing Madigan in the state’s 22nd District.

Madigan resigned earlier this month and on Sunday Madigan nominated Kodatt as his replacement.

Following a vote, the 26-year-old landed a spot in the House.

Madigan remains the head of the Illinois Democratic party.

