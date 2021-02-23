Former Illinois State Rep. Madigan’s replacement announced
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 9:14 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ill. (KWQC) - Former Illinois State Representative Michael Madigan’s replacement has been announced.
Officials announced 26-year-old Chicago infrastructure manager, Edward Guerra Kodatt is replacing Madigan in the state’s 22nd District.
Madigan resigned earlier this month and on Sunday Madigan nominated Kodatt as his replacement.
Following a vote, the 26-year-old landed a spot in the House.
Madigan remains the head of the Illinois Democratic party.
