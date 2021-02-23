Former Illinois State Rep. Madigan’s replacement announced

Ill. (KWQC) - Former Illinois State Representative Michael Madigan’s replacement has been announced.

Officials announced 26-year-old Chicago infrastructure manager, Edward Guerra Kodatt is replacing Madigan in the state’s 22nd District.

Madigan resigned earlier this month and on Sunday Madigan nominated Kodatt as his replacement.

Following a vote, the 26-year-old landed a spot in the House.

Madigan remains the head of the Illinois Democratic party.

