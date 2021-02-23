Galesburg FD helps raise $15k+ through virtual fundraising for Muscular Dystrophy

GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - Firefighters in Galesburg have helped raise over $15,000 through virtual fundraising for the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA).

Officials in a release said while COVID has impacted communities across the United States, it has also affected in-person fundraising for the MDA.

“For 66 years, the International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) has collected critical funds in the community as part of the Fill the Boot program,” officials said. “But in 2020, due to social distancing, that was not possible.”

Members from the Galesburg Fire Department Local 555 then launched their virtual Fill the Boot fundraiser to benefit the Muscular Dystrophy Association in the fall and raised $15,460 for families living with ALS, muscular dystrophy, and related neuromuscular diseases.

You can read more from the release below.

“Galesburg Firefighters have once again shown their immense dedication and care for MDA’s families during their 2020 Fill the Boot,” said Development Director, Kelsey Tomko. “Their 2020 Fill the Boot was a success and we’re so grateful for the generosity of those in the community who have helped support MDA’s mission again this year.”While Galesburg firefighters are hoping to conduct an in-person Fill the Boot drive this fall, their virtual Fill the Boot site is already up and running:

Donate to Galesburg Firefighters Local 555 virtual Fill the Boot today: https://filltheboot.donordrive.com/team/GalesburgFireLocal555

Donations collected by Galesburg Firefighters Local 555 help meet the urgent need for MDA’s Frontline COVID-19 Emergency Fund to continue services for people living in our community with neuromuscular diseases across the country.”

