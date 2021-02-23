Illinois officials report 1,665 new COVID-19 cases, 27 deaths Tuesday
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) – The Illinois Department of Public Health Tuesday reported 1,665 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases and 27 additional deaths.
IDPH is reporting 1,177,320 total cases and 20,330 deaths since the pandemic began.
The deaths include:
- Christian County: One female 90s
- Cook County: One female 40s, one male 60s, two females 70, 8 males 70s, one female 90s
- DuPage County: One female 70s, one female 80s, one male 90s
- Kane County: One male 60s
- Knox County: Two females 70s, three females 80s, one male 80s
- Madison County: One male 90s
- Marion County: One male 70s
- Winnebago County: One male 20s
As of Monday night, 1,488 people were reportedly hospitalized with the coronavirus. Of those, 361 people were in the intensive care unit, and 172 patients were on ventilators.
IDPH reported the preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test is 2.8%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity is 3%.
IDPH also reported 2,254,982 COVID-19 vaccines, including 291,269 for long-term care facilities, have been administered in Illinois as of midnight Monday, and 590,854 people, 4.64% of the population, have completed the two-shot series.
The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 55,917 doses. On Monday, 43,282 doses were administered across the state.
Locally:
|County
|Total Vaccines Administered
|Number of People Fully Vaccinated
|% of People Fully Vaccinated
|Bureau
|6,273
|1,589
|4.82%
|Carroll
|2,115
|534
|3.73%
|Henderson
|639
|168
|2.50%
|Henry
|9,714
|2,084
|4.25%
|Jo Daviess
|3,340
|741
|3.47%
|Knox
|12,439
|3,643
|7.27%
|McDonough
|5,510
|1,496
|4.99%
|Mercer
|3,148
|876
|5.62%
|Rock Island
|21,614
|5,265
|3.67%
|Stark
|1,199
|235
|4.33%
|Warren
|3,507
|760
|4.46%
|Whiteside
|9,467
|2,785
|5.01%
