Advertisement

Illinois officials report 1,665 new COVID-19 cases, 27 deaths Tuesday

COVID-19 in Illinois
COVID-19 in Illinois(Associated Press)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 12:49 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) – The Illinois Department of Public Health Tuesday reported 1,665 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases and 27 additional deaths.

IDPH is reporting 1,177,320 total cases and 20,330 deaths since the pandemic began.

The deaths include:

  • Christian County: One female 90s
  • Cook County: One female 40s, one male 60s, two females 70, 8 males 70s, one female 90s
  • DuPage County: One female 70s, one female 80s, one male 90s
  • Kane County: One male 60s
  • Knox County: Two females 70s, three females 80s, one male 80s
  • Madison County: One male 90s
  • Marion County: One male 70s
  • Winnebago County: One male 20s

As of Monday night, 1,488 people were reportedly hospitalized with the coronavirus. Of those, 361 people were in the intensive care unit, and 172 patients were on ventilators.

IDPH reported the preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test is 2.8%.  The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity is 3%.

Tracking the Curve: Daily updates on local COVID-19 developments

IDPH also reported 2,254,982 COVID-19 vaccines, including 291,269 for long-term care facilities, have been administered in Illinois as of midnight Monday, and 590,854 people, 4.64% of the population, have completed the two-shot series.

The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 55,917 doses.  On Monday, 43,282 doses were administered across the state.

Locally:

CountyTotal Vaccines AdministeredNumber of People Fully Vaccinated% of People Fully Vaccinated
Bureau6,2731,5894.82%
Carroll2,1155343.73%
Henderson6391682.50%
Henry9,7142,0844.25%
Jo Daviess3,3407413.47%
Knox12,4393,6437.27%
McDonough5,5101,4964.99%
Mercer3,1488765.62%
Rock Island21,6145,2653.67%
Stark1,1992354.33%
Warren3,5077604.46%
Whiteside9,4672,7855.01%
What you need to know about the COVID-19 vaccinations in the TV6 viewing area

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The home decor and furniture retailer is opening a store in Davenport.
Kirkland’s store coming to Davenport
The parents of 39 year-old John Hacker had been searching for some answers after their son's...
Missouri parents find out that 39-year-old son who died had CTE after years of playing youth football
Davenport police responded to a call of shots fired Friday around 11:50 p.m. near the...
Davenport police find multiple shell casings late Sunday night
Officials announced on Friday, Feb. 19, 63-year-old Mark Sandell, of Red Oak, was sentenced to...
Iowa man sentenced after 600+ videos, images of child porn is found in his possession
Cheyenne police said two-year-old Athian Rivera was found dead Friday afternoon.
Missing Wyoming toddler found dead in dumpster

Latest News

Iowa coronavirus
Iowa officials report 621 new COVID-19 cases, 26 deaths over 24 hours
Firefighters in Galesburg have helped raise over $15,000 through virtual fundraising for the...
Galesburg FD helps raise $15k+ through virtual fundraising for Muscular Dystrophy
A physician of the Group Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialists, Kenneth Naylor, has been...
Physician at The Group awarded distinguished colleague award
As a result of a stabbing investigation, Junior Wallace was arrested for aggravated battery....
Suspect arrested after man is stabbed in Galesburg