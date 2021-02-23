Iowa officials report 621 new COVID-19 cases, 26 deaths over 24 hours

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 621 new COVID-19 cases and 26 deaths between 10:30 a.m. Monday and 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

That brings the total number of cases to 333,383 and 5,400 deaths since the pandemic began. The 14-day positivity rate as of 10:30 a.m. Monday was 4.3% and the seven-day positivity rate was 4.2%.

Iowa late last week changed the way it reports coronavirus data to reflect overall tests rather than reporting individual tests.

“Individuals often test multiple times during the course of a COVID-19 infection, resulting in them having multiple positive tests,” Sarah Ekstrand, public information officer for the Iowa Department of Public Health, said in an email. “Because we recently changed our reporting to reflect overall test versus individual test this increase in positive test is to be expected. This is also a reflection of how much testing is being done in the state.”

The number of individuals testing positive for the virus can be found on the “positive case analysis,” which shows the number of people who have returned positive PCR and antigen tests.

Officials as of 10:30 a.m. Tuesday reported 3,975,958 tests have been conducted and 310,881 people have recovered.

The state website also showed 227 people were hospitalized, up from 222 reported Monday. Of those, 30 were admitted over the last 24 hours, 58 were in the intensive care unit, and 25 were on ventilators.

Monday afternoon, officials reported that 589,056 doses - 566,502 to Iowa residents - of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered across the state.

295,850 people have received the first dose of the two-shot series in Iowa, while 146,603 people have received both doses.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.