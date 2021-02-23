Advertisement

Jo Daviess County establishes COVID-19 call center

Health officials in Jo Daviess County on Tuesday announced they have worked with the Jo Daviess...
Health officials in Jo Daviess County on Tuesday announced they have worked with the Jo Daviess County Emergency Management to establish a COVID-19 call center.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 11:39 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
JO DAVIESS Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Health officials in Jo Daviess County on Tuesday announced they have worked with the Jo Daviess County Emergency Management to establish a COVID-19 call center.

Volunteers will staff the center Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The volunteers will be available to answer questions as well as help those over the age of 65 who don’t have access to a computer or smartphone. This also applies to anyone who needs help navigating through the registration website to sign up for a vaccine.

The call center can be reached at 815-591-2673.

Health officials say that contacting the call center does not guarantee an appointment at the next clinic, but you can be placed on a waiting list if you are 65 or older and live, or work, in Jo Daviess County.

Jo Daviess County Health Department has worked with Jo Daviess County Emergency Management to establish a COVID-19 call...

Posted by Jo Daviess County Health Department on Tuesday, February 23, 2021

