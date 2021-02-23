Jo Daviess County establishes COVID-19 call center

JO DAVIESS Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Health officials in Jo Daviess County on Tuesday announced they have worked with the Jo Daviess County Emergency Management to establish a COVID-19 call center.

Volunteers will staff the center Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The volunteers will be available to answer questions as well as help those over the age of 65 who don’t have access to a computer or smartphone. This also applies to anyone who needs help navigating through the registration website to sign up for a vaccine.

The call center can be reached at 815-591-2673.

Health officials say that contacting the call center does not guarantee an appointment at the next clinic, but you can be placed on a waiting list if you are 65 or older and live, or work, in Jo Daviess County.

