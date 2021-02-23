Advertisement

Junior Achievement VirtualTrivia Bowl & Career Fair

JA Trivia Bowl & Virtual Career Fair
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 8:14 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Dougal Nelson, President and CEO of Junior Achievement of the Heartland, joins PSL to talk about the upcoming big fundraiser which has had to be adjusted due to COVID mitigations. Watch the segment to learn more about the 2021 JA Trivia Bowl (going on through March 26th and the JA Virtual Inspire Career Fair which goes live March 4, 2021.

Instead of the annual JA Bowl-A-Thon, their largest fundraiser is now an online event with virtual trivia. Participants can join a community event (dates scheduled through March) or create their own private gathering. Proceeds from the event help fund JA’s financial literacy, work readiness and entrepreneurship learning experiences for students.

JA Inspire Virtual Career Fair: Junior Achievement’s new college, career, and trades exploration program for 7th-12th grade students. JA Inspire Virtual features 50 regional organizations. Using virtual technology, students will interact with exhibitors, participate in webinars, and download career information and videos that will help guide them in their career choices. The career fair goes live on Thursday, March 4, 2021.

Junior Achievement of the Heartland MOLINE office / 800 12th Ave / Moline, IL / 309-736-1630 / FACEBOOK

