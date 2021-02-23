Mild Conditions Continue Through the Work Week

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- Temperatures reached the 40′s yesterday for the first time since late January! Look for pleasant conditions again this afternoon, with sunshine and highs reaching the 40′s to near 50 degrees. Temperatures will remain at or above normal over the next several days, with sunshine and passing clouds through the end of the week. That means a lot of melting taking place through the period. We’re talking 30′s and 40′s through the period. Our next weather maker arrives late Sunday, providing us with a brief rain or a rain/snow mix. Temperatures will remain in the 40′s through the weekend.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. High: 46°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Passing clouds. Low: 29°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny, breezy and warm. High: 40°. NW 10-15 mph.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.