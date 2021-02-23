Advertisement

Physician at The Group awarded distinguished colleague award

A physician of the Group Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialists, Kenneth Naylor, has been presented with Genesis Distinguished Colleague Award for quality care.(kwqc, the group)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 12:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A physician of the Group Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialists, has been presented with Genesis Distinguished Colleague Award for quality care.

Announced on Tuesday, the award comes from nominations provided by the Group and Genesis physician colleagues, the Genesis birthing unit and the gynecological surgery division.

Kenneth Naylor, has been a leader and mentor for over 30 years and was presented the award.

“Dr. Naylor is highly accessible to fellow colleagues to provide exceptional service that allows for a smooth delivery of patient care,” officials with the Genesis Engagement Team said. “He exemplifies an outstanding working relationship with Genesis and is a champion and leader for safety and patient experience.”

You can read more from the release below.

“As evident in his nomination, Dr. Naylor is a true example of dedication and leadership. He is dedicated to providing the most comprehensive, safe, evidenced based, and up-to-date care to women throughout the many stages of their lives. There are countless women in this community and beyond who have benefited from his care and his passion.

-------------------

Nomination for Colleague Award for Quality Care

It is our privilege and honor to nominate our colleague and mentor, Dr. Kenneth Naylor, for the Genesis Award for Quality Care. Dr. Naylor graduated from the University of Utah school of Medicine and completed his Obstetrics & Gynecology residency at the University of Iowa. Dr. Naylor began working immediately following residency in 1990 at The Group Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialists, P.C., and has continued his work and dedication to women’s health since then.

Dr. Naylor is a true example of leading the way for the women of our community through his numerous leadership positions and committees he serves on. He completed the American Association Patient Safety Leadership Fellowship through the Health Research Education Trust in 2007. He serves as a reviewer for the American College of Obstetrics & Gynecologist’s Voluntary Review of Quality Care hospital program, as well as the Safety Certification in Outpatient Practice Excellence (SCOPE) program. In addition, Dr. Naylor serves on numerous committees through the Genesis Health System including but not limited to Ob Gyn Service Committee, GHS Quality/Safety/Performance Excellence group, Medical

Ops, Surgery Quality & Safety, GACO Utilization Management Committee, Clinical Effectiveness Committee, Surgical Peer Committee, and GMC Quality & Safety Committee.

Dr. Naylor is not only a true leader in the various committees he serves on, but is also a true leader at the bedside with the quality and compassionate care he provides for women. Our ‘Group’, the Genesis birthing unit, and the gynecological surgery division, have all benefited from having him as our leader and mentor for over 30 years. He is dedicated to providing the most comprehensive, safe, evidenced based, and up-to-date care to women throughout the many stages of their lives. To say our community is lucky to have him is an understatement. There are countless women in this community and beyond who have benefited from his care and his passion to providing quality care. As his partners, we feel tremendous gratitude to have had him as a mentor, both in obstetrics & gynecology, but also in life.

The following are what patients & colleagues have said about our partner and friend, Dr. Naylor:

“We are forever grateful for his wonderful care throughout our pregnancies. So many lives have been blessed by having Dr Naylor as their physician.”

“Our family has been beyond blessed by the help, hard work, and dedication of Dr Naylor!”

“Dr Naylor, I so admire your passion for evidence-based care.”

“I really appreciate all he does for the women of the Quad Cities at Genesis Birth Center.”

“Dr Naylor has provided so much wisdom and guidance through the years.”

“Dr Naylor has been one of the most forward-thinking and visionary physicians that I have ever had the pleasure of working with. There isn’t a day that goes by that I am not reminded of his commitment to patient safety and maternal quality care. His mentorship had an immeasurable effect on my career.””

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

