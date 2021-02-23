Police: Davenport man robbed same business twice

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man is behind bars after police say he twice robbed a convenience store, stole cash from the register at another convenience store, and tried to rob a woman in the parking lot of a grocery store.

William Robert Smith, 50, was booked into the Scott County Jail late Monday morning on two counts of first-degree robbery, a Class B felony, and one count of second-degree robbery, a Class C felony.

Bail was set at $110,000 cash-only Tuesday morning. Court records show he waived a preliminary hearing and will be arraigned on March 18.

According to arrest affidavits released by Davenport police:

Officers were dispatched at 2:33 a.m. Jan. 9 to an armed robbery at Kwik Shop, 201 W. 53rd St. Police learned Smith went into the business, brandished a box cutter, and demanded money from the clerk.

He took money from the cash register and a drop safe before leaving.

Just before 3 a.m. Feb. 10, officers were again dispatched to the Kwik Shop for a report of a robbery.

Police learned Smith went into the store, walked behind the sales counter, and approached the clerk. He had something in his hands believed by the clerk to be a box cutter-type weapon, but police could not confirm it.

Smith then motioned for the clerk to move out of the way, and she retreated to a back room. Smith took money from the drop safe after hitting a release button.

At 3:48 a.m., police were dispatched to a Kwik Shop, 303 W. Locust St., for a reported robbery. Further investigation found that Smith went into the store and asked a sales clerk for a pack of cigarettes and gave him $5.

The clerk turned around to get the cigarettes and, as he opened the case register to get Smith his change, Smith reached across the clerk and took money from the register.

At 10:16 p.m. Friday, police were dispatched to an armed robbery in the parking lot of Abarrotes Carrillo grocery store at 903 W. 3rd St.

Police learned Smith brandished a box cutter, demanded money from a woman, grabbed her sleeve, and pulled her towards him.

A small struggle ensued, and Smith then left on foot without getting any money, according to the affidavits.

