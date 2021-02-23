Power Swabs
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 7:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOS ANGELES, CA (KWQC) -
Scott DeFalco, in Los Angeles, was a guest again as a spokesperson for teeth-whitening system Power Swabs.
Let’s face it, a whiter, brighter smile gives off the impression that you are younger and healthier. If your teeth are not as white as they used to be due to our diet---coffee, colas, red wine, berries, & chocolate---Power Swabs can offer the power of a bright smile with a PSL discount! CALL: 1-800-715-9638
DeFalco demos just how easy it is to apply Power Swabs with the following benefits:
• Results (avg. 2 shades lighter) in LESS than 5 minutes!
• Without sensitivity
• Safe on ALL DENTAL surfaces including crowns and veneers.
PSL SPECIAL: 40% discount with FREE shipping and a FREE (included) Quick Stick. Call 1-800-715-9638
Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.