Rivermont to lower tuition

By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 4:15 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Bettendorf, Iowa (KWQC) - A longtime private school in Bettendorf has announced it will reduce tuition for its K-12 day students.

Rivermont says it will lower tuition to $12,290. Currently, the rate is $14,730 - $15,990. According to a news release, the school hopes the lower tuition will make an education at its institution more accessible to members of the community. The school says it will also continue to offer financial assistance to qualified families.

While other schools have offered various forms of learning due to the pandemic, Rivermont says because of its small size, it has been able to hold in-person classes, five days a week. The school says it has had no on-campus COVID-19 transmission.

Rivermont offers preschool, K-12 education and boarding at its campus in Bettendorf.

