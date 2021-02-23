Advertisement

Rock Island County announce new COVID cases, deaths

By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 12:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Eight new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Rock Island County on Tuesday.

The eight new cases bring the county’s total to 12,792 confirmed cases.

Additionally, health officials announced two deaths, bringing the county’s total of confirmed deaths due to the virus to 304.

A woman in her 90′s and a woman in her 80′s, both of which were in the hospital.

“We offer our sincere sympathies to their families and friends,” said Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department.

Health officials announced there are 19 patients in the hospital with COVID-19 in Rock Island County.

The new cases are:

· 2 women in their 70s

· 1 woman in her 50s

· 1 woman in her 40s

· 2 men in their 50s

· 1 man in his 30s

· 1 boy younger than 13

No additional information regarding these cases is available due to federal privacy laws.

Remember, you control how you respond to COVID-19:

· Stay home as much as possible and especially when ill

· Wear a face covering when you must go out for essential supplies

· Keep at least 6 feet between you and anyone else

· Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer

· Take the vaccine when it becomes available to you

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

