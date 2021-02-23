Rock Island County’s Tuesday vaccine clinic moved to TaxSlayer Center

ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Health Department will hold its vaccine clinic at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline on Tuesday.

The clinics were relocated from the Greater QC Auto Auction in Milan due to the cold weather.

The health department will administer 200 doses, the delivery of any additional doses was delayed due to the winter weather in the south.

If you have an appointment on Tuesday or plan on getting a spot in the future the state of Illinois is currently vaccinating healthcare workers, frontline essential workers and residents over the age of 65.

You will need proof of identity, age and employment eligibility will be required to receive the vaccine.

No cost is associated with the vaccine.

If you are making an appointment for your second dose, it needs to be at least 28 days after your first dose was given.

The March 2 and March 9 clinics will also be held at the TaxSlayer Center.

