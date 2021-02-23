Advertisement

Rock Island County’s Tuesday vaccine clinic moved to TaxSlayer Center

By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Health Department will hold its vaccine clinic at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline on Tuesday.

The clinics were relocated from the Greater QC Auto Auction in Milan due to the cold weather.

What you need to know about the COVID-19 vaccine in the TV6 viewing area.

The health department will administer 200 doses, the delivery of any additional doses was delayed due to the winter weather in the south.

If you have an appointment on Tuesday or plan on getting a spot in the future the state of Illinois is currently vaccinating healthcare workers, frontline essential workers and residents over the age of 65.

You will need proof of identity, age and employment eligibility will be required to receive the vaccine.

No cost is associated with the vaccine.

Tracking the Curve; the latest on COVID-19 cases and developments in the TV6 viewing area.

If you are making an appointment for your second dose, it needs to be at least 28 days after your first dose was given.

The March 2 and March 9 clinics will also be held at the TaxSlayer Center.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The home decor and furniture retailer is opening a store in Davenport.
Kirkland’s store coming to Davenport
The parents of 39 year-old John Hacker had been searching for some answers after their son's...
Missouri parents find out that 39-year-old son who died had CTE after years of playing youth football
Davenport police responded to a call of shots fired Friday around 11:50 p.m. near the...
Davenport police find multiple shell casings late Sunday night
Cheyenne police said two-year-old Athian Rivera was found dead Friday afternoon.
Missing Wyoming toddler found dead in dumpster
Officials announced on Friday, Feb. 19, 63-year-old Mark Sandell, of Red Oak, was sentenced to...
Iowa man sentenced after 600+ videos, images of child porn is found in his possession

Latest News

Novel Coronavirus
Tracking the Curve: Daily updates on local COVID-19 developments
TV6 Vaccine Tracker 2/22
TV6 Vaccine Tracker 2/22
Raymond and Diana Borus both died from COVID-19 about a month after they first tested positive....
‘They went together’: Couple married 44 years die from COVID-19 just days apart
The couple's family is encouraging others to get vaccinated in hopes they can avoid pain and...
Family encourages vaccination after Mo. couple die from COVID-19