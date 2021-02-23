Advertisement

Shine On, Quad Cities

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 7:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

KWQC TV6′s Joey Donia, joins PSL to highlight a live, big dance challenge coming up on February 27 at the Eldridge Community Center. Shine On Quad Cities is a benefit for local businesses that have struggled during COVID shutdowns and mitigation efforts. Also joining the discussion is Nick Malusky, Owner of Ballroom By Nick LLC.

Each contestant (such as Joey) dances to raise money for a business or non-profit that has personal meaning. Donia is passionate about King’s Harvest No-Kill Animal Shelter for many reasons---including his rescue pooch James Brown!

Event facts/information are below. Tickets can be purchased HERE or HERE.

Shine On Quad Cities is a benefit for struggling small businesses on Feb. 27, 2021 at the...
Shine On Quad Cities is a benefit for struggling small businesses on Feb. 27, 2021 at the Eldridge Community Center.(none)

