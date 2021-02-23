Advertisement

Suspect arrested after man is stabbed in Galesburg

As a result of a stabbing investigation, Junior Wallace was arrested for aggravated battery....
As a result of a stabbing investigation, Junior Wallace was arrested for aggravated battery. Wallace remains in the Knox County Jail at this time awaiting a bond hearing.(galesburg police dept.)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 12:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - A man has been arrested following a stabbing in Galesburg.

Police on Tuesday announced the arrest of 21-year-old Junior A. Wallace.

On Sunday, Feb. 21, police were called to St. Mary’s ER in reference to a stabbing victim. Once officers arrived they found a 54-year-old man who was stabbed in the left side of his back.

The victim told officials he was stabbed by Wallace, during an altercation at a home. The victim was not cooperative according to police and he did not want to press charges.

The victim was later transported to St. Francis Hospital in Peoria for the treatment of his injuries.

The Galesburg Police Department conducted an investigation into this case.

As a result of this investigation, Wallace was arrested for aggravated battery. Wallace remains in the Knox County Jail at this time awaiting a bond hearing.

On Sunday, February 21, 2021, the Galesburg Police Department responded to St. Mary's ER in reference to a stabbing...

Posted by Galesburg, IL Police Department on Tuesday, February 23, 2021

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The home decor and furniture retailer is opening a store in Davenport.
Kirkland’s store coming to Davenport
The parents of 39 year-old John Hacker had been searching for some answers after their son's...
Missouri parents find out that 39-year-old son who died had CTE after years of playing youth football
Davenport police responded to a call of shots fired Friday around 11:50 p.m. near the...
Davenport police find multiple shell casings late Sunday night
Officials announced on Friday, Feb. 19, 63-year-old Mark Sandell, of Red Oak, was sentenced to...
Iowa man sentenced after 600+ videos, images of child porn is found in his possession
Cheyenne police said two-year-old Athian Rivera was found dead Friday afternoon.
Missing Wyoming toddler found dead in dumpster

Latest News

Iowa coronavirus
Iowa officials report 621 new COVID-19 cases, 26 deaths over 24 hours
COVID-19 in Illinois
Illinois officials report 1,665 new COVID-19 cases, 27 deaths Tuesday
Firefighters in Galesburg have helped raise over $15,000 through virtual fundraising for the...
Galesburg FD helps raise $15k+ through virtual fundraising for Muscular Dystrophy
A physician of the Group Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialists, Kenneth Naylor, has been...
Physician at The Group awarded distinguished colleague award