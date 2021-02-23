Suspect arrested after man is stabbed in Galesburg

GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - A man has been arrested following a stabbing in Galesburg.

Police on Tuesday announced the arrest of 21-year-old Junior A. Wallace.

On Sunday, Feb. 21, police were called to St. Mary’s ER in reference to a stabbing victim. Once officers arrived they found a 54-year-old man who was stabbed in the left side of his back.

The victim told officials he was stabbed by Wallace, during an altercation at a home. The victim was not cooperative according to police and he did not want to press charges.

The victim was later transported to St. Francis Hospital in Peoria for the treatment of his injuries.

The Galesburg Police Department conducted an investigation into this case.

As a result of this investigation, Wallace was arrested for aggravated battery. Wallace remains in the Knox County Jail at this time awaiting a bond hearing.

