What’s the Good News, Quad Cities?
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 7:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -
There is plenty going on in the QCA as we enter the last couple of weeks of winter. Sean Leary from QuadCities.com comes back to PSL to give an overview of current and upcoming local “good” news or fun events.
Everything Sean talks about is detailed (including location, dates, times, registration info, and more) at QuadCities.com Some of the events outlined during the segment include:
- 17-year-old Rock Island teen, Charlotte Boyer, brings her talent to compete on The Voice starting March 1
- Jambrella: Many local musicians and bars are getting a hand up with the help of a new music festival – , which will open Friday, Feb. 26, at 5:30 p.m. at The Mound, in the Village (1029 St., Davenport), with live music from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. Molly Durnin is scheduled among 25 musicians to play that night – with all proceeds split among all artists and selected Q-C bars
- Generosity of East Moline Couple Makes Difference for Local School Districts: the late Kenneth and Sharon Glassman established the Glassman Fund at the Quad Cities Community Foundation which recently awarded $20,000 to the East Moline and United Township School Districts for their comprehensive, multiphase plan to provide an extensive WiFi network for students.
- Western Illinois University senior broadcasting major Devin Brooks is close to setting a state record for winning the most scholarships from the Illinois News Broadcasters Association (INBA). Brooks, of St. Louis, MO, has won the INBA scholarship three times and has the opportunity to win a fourth award this spring. Brooks Poised to Set Record for Number of State Broadcasting Scholarships | Quad Cities
- Linda Phan does not consider herself a child prodigy, but the 11-year-old Bettendorf student is the youngest musician to perform as a soloist with the Quad City Symphony Orchestra in recent memory. Multi-Talented 11-Year-Old Quad-Cities Student Solos with Q-C Symphony | Quad Cities
