Bettendorf man found guilty of trying to lure child into car in Rock Island

By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 4:29 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - A Bettendorf man was found guilty this week of trying to lure a child into his car in October in Rock Island.

Rock Island County court records show Judge Frank Fuhr found Jason M. Rottman guilty of child abduction during a bench trial Tuesday.

The charge is a Class 4 felony punishable by one to three years in prison. He will be sentenced March 29.

Rottman, 42, remained in the Rock Island County Jail on a $25,000 bail Wednesday.

The incident happened on Oct. 11 in the 2400 block of McMillan Court in Rock Island.

According to court records, officers learned the child, then 5, was outside riding his bike and fell. Rottman then approached him.

A witness said he heard Rottman tell the child to come with him and that the child said, “I don’t know you.” According to court records, the witness said Rottman then said, “get in the f****** car,” and the child ran into his home.

Rottman began to walk away and was confronted by a Unity Point security staff member.

An officer spoke with Rottman, who said he saw the boy fall off the bike and had a similar fall when he was younger. He said he was trying to help the boy and denied trying to abduct him, according to court records.

