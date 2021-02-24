Boil order issued for parts of Milan

MILAN, Ill. (KWQC) - Milan has issued a boil order for parts of the village due to a water main break.

Village officials say the boil order will remain in effect until further notice for residents experiencing loss of water pressure in the Matthew Heights Addition and all water users located in the 400 and500 blocks of West 14th Avenue, 1300 block of West 4th Street to Blackhawk Avenue, 400-500 block of Blackhawk Avenue, 1200 to 1400 West 5th Street and West 12th Avenue from the 500 block around to West 4th Street.

No restaurants were impacted.

