DEVELOPING: Large police presence at 13th and Farnam in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Police are responding to an incident at 13th and Farnam St. in Davenport with a heavy police presence.

TV6 crew at the scene noted there was car window glass between Farnam and LeClaire St.

We are currently working to get more information.

This is a developing story and we will continue to update it further as we know more.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.