Advertisement

DEVELOPING: Large police presence at 13th and Farnam in Davenport

Davenport Police are responding at 13th and Farnam St.
Davenport Police are responding at 13th and Farnam St.(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 4:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Police are responding to an incident at 13th and Farnam St. in Davenport with a heavy police presence.

TV6 crew at the scene noted there was car window glass between Farnam and LeClaire St.

We are currently working to get more information.

This is a developing story and we will continue to update it further as we know more.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The home decor and furniture retailer is opening a store in Davenport.
Kirkland’s store coming to Davenport
William Robert Smith, 50, of Davenport, was booked into the Scott County Jail late Monday...
Police: Davenport man robbed same business twice
Tiger Woods watches his tee shot on the 17th hole during the first round of the PNC...
Tiger Woods seriously injured in crash on steep LA-area road
Tyler Thompson, 22, was taken into custody on charges of interference with child custody and...
Deputy rescues 13-year-old Fla. girl from hotel room with man she met on Snapchat
Illinois nuclear plants pushed to nearly 100% in last week’s cold snap

Latest News

(Associated Press)
How the Johnson & Johnson vaccine differs from Pfizer and Moderna
Jason Rottman, 42, is charged with child abduction in connection to an alleged incident in Rock...
Bettendorf man found guilty of trying to lure child into car in Rock Island
Changes could be ahead for Iowas elections
Iowa county auditors react to changes in voting bill
COVID-19 in Illinois
Illinois officials report 2,022 new COVID-19 cases, 44 deaths Wednesday