Dietitian Pick: Ensure Max Protein

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 9:30 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Hy-Vee dietitian, Katie Schaeffer joins PSL to continue the discussion of nutritious, balanced meals as part of a goal toward improved dietary habits in the new year. In this segment, she features an easy, ”go-to” protein drink that is a terrific supplemental choice available at Hy-Vee stores: Ensure Max Protein! It is a versatile drink in that you can drink it on its own, add it to a recipe (Oatmeal Cookies are mentioned and displayed), or add it to a smoothie as the base.

Oatmeal cookies adapted from a recipe here: https://ensure.com/recipes/dessert/oatmeal-cookie Or watch here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zmbO_IIIsY4

5 Reasons to choose Hy-Vee Dietitian Pick of the Month: Ensure Max Protein

1. Ensure Max Protein provides 30 grams of high-quality protein

2. Contains 1g of sugar, 150 calories, and 25 essential vitamins and minerals

3. Contains nutrients such as protein, vitamins A and D, zinc, and antioxidant vitamins C and E to support immune health.

4. Available in 4 great flavors – Milk Chocolate, French Vanilla, Café Mocha, Mixed Berry.

5. Café Mocha flavor contains 100mg of caffeine – as much as a cup of coffee.

Take the Challenge

·Pick up Hy-Vee Dietitian Pick of the Month Ensure Max Protein in your Hy-Vee Health Market today and join the #PowereredbyProtein 2-week challenge! Here’s how:

  • Drink 1 Ensure Max Protein per day
  • Play games and activities for more chances to win
  • Enter for a chance to win great prizes including the grand prize of $10,000! For more information, visit ensuremaxchallenge.com or talk to your Hy-Vee dietitian today!

