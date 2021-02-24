Advertisement

Gateway Beers

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 9:04 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

KWQC-TV6′s Erik Maitland has become a regular Paula Sands Live guest as the curator of “Erik’s Beer of the Month”. Erik is not only our chief meteorologist, he’s a craft beer connoisseur.

“Gateway Beers” of QCA craft beer breweries is the umbrella topic of his February 2021 picks. Gateway beers serve as an easy introduction to craft beer as well as offering fine examples of the more complex flavor profiles available in craft beer versus macro lagers (like Bud Light).

The two local “gateway beers” that Maitland chose to feature were:

  • Kinda Kolsch’ish from Crawford Brew Works--A crisp, refreshing German Style beer. Pleasant Pilsner and Vienna malts balanced with Mandarina Bavaria hops for a citrus character. In the tradition of Kolsch, you’ll want to drink this all day long!
  • Liffey Lager from Twin Span Brewery--Much like its namesake in Dublin, Ireland, this beer bridges styles and eras of brewing. Liffey is a mix of English ale and American Pre-Prohibition Lager.

In the segment, other craft beers from QCA breweries that fall into the category were also mentioned:

Erik will be back on the show in March with some special selections to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.

So, which beer did he select for January 2021?!

