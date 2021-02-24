Heart Health Benefits of Oats

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

HyVee dietitian, Katie Schaeffer, is back on PSL to feature a nutritious grain with so many health benefits: oats! There are so many delicious ways to enjoy this staple in the American diet. Schaeffer’s interview gives an overview of the grain’s role in a healthy diet. Watch the segment to learn more. See below for the nutrition info on oatmeal. The February issue of Seasons magazine, available for free in Hy-Vee stores, also devotes pages to on oats/oatmeal.

January is National Oat Month....but February is American Heart Month and oats have many, many heart-healthy benefits!

Oatmeal contains beta-glucan, a soluble fiber that binds with LDL (bad) cholesterol and helps us excrete it out of our bodies

Oatmeal also contains insoluble fiber which helps keep us full longer and assists us in keeping our digestive tract moving.

Oatmeal is a source of protein. Protein and fiber together give us sustained energy that breaks down more slowly in our system and keeps us full longer.

Oats provide us with vitamins and minerals, such as thiamin, phosphorus, and magnesium.

Thiamin is a B vitamin that is needed to process carbohydrates, proteins, and fats that we consume every day and convert them to energy.

Magnesium is needed for regulating blood sugar and blood pressure levels along with regulating muscle and nerve function.

Versatility of oats Oats are good for more than breakfast! Try oats in

Smoothies

Savory grain bowl

As a coating to create extra crispy chicken

No-bake cookies or make your own energy bars

