How the Johnson & Johnson vaccine differs from Pfizer and Moderna

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine may be rolling out as early as next week.

The FDA is expected to grant the Johnson & Johnson vaccine an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) on Friday. It could be into arms as soon as it receives clearance.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is different than Pfizer and Moderna. It is about 67-68% effective. Both Pfizer and Moderna are about 95% effective. However, you are 85% protected against severe illness with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

“It’s 67, 68 percent so it’s not as good but if you look at the prevention and death, prevention of severe illness is actually about 85 percent with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. So might you still have symptomatic illness? Yes. Are you likely to have severe symptomatic illness? No,” says Rebecca Heick, an epidemiologist at Augustana.

She says the stability of the new vaccine will help address some inequity and disparity issues.

“It can be really tough when we think about the inequity in transportation issues. In our rural areas it’s always been a concern but even in urban areas being able to go to that vaccine clinic one time, that makes it so much easier,” says Heick.

An FDA advisory committee is scheduled to meet on Friday to review granting an Emergency Use Authorization.

