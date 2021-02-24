Illinois officials report 2,022 new COVID-19 cases, 44 deaths Wednesday

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health Wednesday reported 2,022 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 44 deaths.

IDPH is now reporting 1,179,342 total cases and 20,374 deaths since the pandemic began.

The new deaths include:

Cook County: One female 60s, three males 60s, four females 70s, three males 70s, two females 80s, one male 80s, one female 90s, one male 90s

DuPage County: One male 60s - Ford County: 1 male 80s

Henderson County: One male 60s, one female 70s, two females 80s, one male 80s, one female 90s

Johnson County: One male 70s

Kane County: One female 60s

Kendall County: One female 70s

Lake County: One male 70s, one male 80s

LaSalle County: Two females 90s

Macoupin County: One male 60s

McHenry County: Two males 80s

Monroe County: One female 70s

Saline County: One female 70s

Stephenson County: One male 80s, one female 90s

Union County: Two males 60s

Will County: One female 70s

Winnebago County: One male 60s, one male 80s, one female 90s

As of Tuesday night, 1,511 people were reportedly hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 338 people were in the intensive care unit and 172 people were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests is 2.6%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity is 2.8%.

IDPH also reported 2,319,929 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine had been administered across the state, and 619,480 people, 4.86% of the population, had received both doses of the two-shot series.

The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 58,141 doses, IDPH reported. On Tuesday, 55,947 doses were administered.

Locally:

County Total Doses Administered County Residents Fully Vaccinated % of County Residents Fully Vaccinated Bureau 6,308 1,603 4.86% Carroll 2,156 540 3.77% Henderson 641 168 2.50% Henry 9,872 2,152 4.38% Jo Daviess 3,354 750 3.51% Knox 12,472 3,652 7.29% McDonough 5,740 1,528 5.10% Mercer 3,214 910 5.83% Rock Island 22,059 5,481 3.82% Stark 1,214 242 4.46% Warren 3,522 765 4.49% Whiteside 9,597 2,878 5.17%

