Advertisement

Illinois officials report 2,022 new COVID-19 cases, 44 deaths Wednesday

COVID-19 in Illinois
COVID-19 in Illinois(Associated Press)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 3:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health Wednesday reported 2,022 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 44 deaths.

IDPH is now reporting 1,179,342 total cases and 20,374 deaths since the pandemic began.

The new deaths include:

  • Cook County: One female 60s, three males 60s, four females 70s, three males 70s, two females 80s, one male 80s, one female 90s, one male 90s
  • DuPage County: One male 60s - Ford County: 1 male 80s
  • Henderson County: One male 60s, one female 70s, two females 80s, one male 80s, one female 90s
  • Johnson County: One male 70s
  • Kane County: One female 60s
  • Kendall County: One female 70s
  • Lake County: One male 70s, one male 80s
  • LaSalle County: Two females 90s
  • Macoupin County: One male 60s
  • McHenry County: Two males 80s
  • Monroe County: One female 70s
  • Saline County: One female 70s
  • Stephenson County: One male 80s, one female 90s
  • Union County: Two males 60s
  • Will County: One female 70s
  • Winnebago County: One male 60s, one male 80s, one female 90s
Tracking the Curve: Daily updates on local COVID-19 developments

As of Tuesday night, 1,511 people were reportedly hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 338 people were in the intensive care unit and 172 people were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests is 2.6%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity is 2.8%.

IDPH also reported 2,319,929 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine had been administered across the state, and 619,480 people, 4.86% of the population, had received both doses of the two-shot series.

The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 58,141 doses, IDPH reported. On Tuesday, 55,947 doses were administered.

Locally:

CountyTotal Doses AdministeredCounty Residents Fully Vaccinated% of County Residents Fully Vaccinated
Bureau6,3081,6034.86%
Carroll2,1565403.77%
Henderson6411682.50%
Henry9,8722,1524.38%
Jo Daviess3,3547503.51%
Knox12,4723,6527.29%
McDonough5,7401,5285.10%
Mercer3,2149105.83%
Rock Island22,0595,4813.82%
Stark1,2142424.46%
Warren3,5227654.49%
Whiteside9,5972,8785.17%
What you need to know about the COVID-19 vaccinations in the TV6 viewing area

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The home decor and furniture retailer is opening a store in Davenport.
Kirkland’s store coming to Davenport
William Robert Smith, 50, of Davenport, was booked into the Scott County Jail late Monday...
Police: Davenport man robbed same business twice
Tiger Woods watches his tee shot on the 17th hole during the first round of the PNC...
Tiger Woods seriously injured in crash on steep LA-area road
Tyler Thompson, 22, was taken into custody on charges of interference with child custody and...
Deputy rescues 13-year-old Fla. girl from hotel room with man she met on Snapchat
Illinois nuclear plants pushed to nearly 100% in last week’s cold snap

Latest News

Davenport Police are responding at 13th and Farnam St.
DEVELOPING: Large police presence at 13th and Farnam in Davenport
Jason Rottman, 42, is charged with child abduction in connection to an alleged incident in Rock...
Bettendorf man found guilty of trying to lure child into car in Rock Island
Changes could be ahead for Iowas elections
Iowa county auditors react to changes in voting bill
A bill in the Iowa legislature could shorten the period for early and mail-in voting
Iowa auditors react to voting bill