Illinois officials report 2,022 new COVID-19 cases, 44 deaths Wednesday
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health Wednesday reported 2,022 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 44 deaths.
IDPH is now reporting 1,179,342 total cases and 20,374 deaths since the pandemic began.
The new deaths include:
- Cook County: One female 60s, three males 60s, four females 70s, three males 70s, two females 80s, one male 80s, one female 90s, one male 90s
- DuPage County: One male 60s - Ford County: 1 male 80s
- Henderson County: One male 60s, one female 70s, two females 80s, one male 80s, one female 90s
- Johnson County: One male 70s
- Kane County: One female 60s
- Kendall County: One female 70s
- Lake County: One male 70s, one male 80s
- LaSalle County: Two females 90s
- Macoupin County: One male 60s
- McHenry County: Two males 80s
- Monroe County: One female 70s
- Saline County: One female 70s
- Stephenson County: One male 80s, one female 90s
- Union County: Two males 60s
- Will County: One female 70s
- Winnebago County: One male 60s, one male 80s, one female 90s
As of Tuesday night, 1,511 people were reportedly hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 338 people were in the intensive care unit and 172 people were on ventilators.
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests is 2.6%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity is 2.8%.
IDPH also reported 2,319,929 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine had been administered across the state, and 619,480 people, 4.86% of the population, had received both doses of the two-shot series.
The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 58,141 doses, IDPH reported. On Tuesday, 55,947 doses were administered.
Locally:
|County
|Total Doses Administered
|County Residents Fully Vaccinated
|% of County Residents Fully Vaccinated
|Bureau
|6,308
|1,603
|4.86%
|Carroll
|2,156
|540
|3.77%
|Henderson
|641
|168
|2.50%
|Henry
|9,872
|2,152
|4.38%
|Jo Daviess
|3,354
|750
|3.51%
|Knox
|12,472
|3,652
|7.29%
|McDonough
|5,740
|1,528
|5.10%
|Mercer
|3,214
|910
|5.83%
|Rock Island
|22,059
|5,481
|3.82%
|Stark
|1,214
|242
|4.46%
|Warren
|3,522
|765
|4.49%
|Whiteside
|9,597
|2,878
|5.17%
