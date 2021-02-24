Advertisement

Iowa county auditors react to changes in voting bill

By Marcia Lense
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 4:14 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - A controversial bill is moving swiftly through the Iowa legislature. The voter bill approved in the state Senate would cut the time allowed for early and mail-in voting, prevent county auditors from sending absentee request forms, and penalize auditors who don’t follow the rules.

Ryan Dokter with the Iowa State Association of County Auditors says while it was unfortunate that during the pandemic three counties “went out and did their own thing”, he says it’s important not to overreact.

“We need to be careful it’s not overreaction and too much of a step where we’re discouraging good folks from public service as well as other folks from serving as election workers for us on election day and through the absentee voting process,” said Dokter.

We tried to contact the bill’s sponsor, Roby Smith, a Republican from Davenport, but haven’t heard back yet. It has been reported he introduced the bill to make the election process more uniform across the state. After a record-setting election that saw several Republican victories, Democrats call the bill unnecessary and voter suppression.

