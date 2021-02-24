Iowa drug agents seize more lethal doses of fentanyl in 2020 than people within the state

OMAHA, Neb. (KWQC) - According to a report, Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) in Iowa took in an estimated $2.8 million worth of methamphetamine and marijuana in the state in 2020. DEA is also reporting a rise in cocaine and fentanyl seizures.

DEA agents in Cedar Rapids, Des Moines, Sioux City, and the Quad Cities seized 9 kilograms of fentanyl in Iowa in 2020. According to the press release, “Fentanyl, which is 100 times more potent than morphine, has a small dosage unit at just under 2 milligrams, or the equivalent of a few grains of salt.”

DEA officials say the 9 kilograms of fentanyl seized is enough lethal doses for four and a half million users.

According to a press release, “Last year in Iowa, we seized more lethal doses of fentanyl than there are people within the state,” Omaha Division Special Agent in Charge Justin C. King said. “We’ve seen a jump in fentanyl and counterfeit pills across our five state Division and we want to make people aware of the fact that pills purchased off of the street should be considered incredibly dangerous and potentially lethal. The makers of counterfeit pills are not careful or precise in their measurements. One pill may have 1 milligram of fentanyl, while another from the same batch may have 3 milligrams, or enough to kill a person. The only prescription medication people should be taking is one that comes directly from a pharmacy or licensed physician.”

Likewise, DEA agents seized 70 percent more cocaine in 2020 than in 2019.

