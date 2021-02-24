Advertisement

Iowa officials report 723 new COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths over 24 hours

Iowa coronavirus
Iowa coronavirus(Associated Press)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 11:02 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 723 new COVID-19 cases and 15 deaths between 10:30 a.m. Tuesday and 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

As of 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, 334,106 people have tested positive for the virus, and 5,415 people have died since the pandemic began. The state website, which reports the data in real-time, also showed a 14-day positivity rate of 4.1% and a seven-day positivity rate of 4%.

The website also showed that 3,994,904 total tests had been performed statewide. Of those, 361,074 tests came back positive.

Iowa late last week changed the way it reports coronavirus data to reflect overall tests rather than reporting individual tests.

Nearly 312,000 people have recovered from the virus. The website also showed 233 were hospitalized late Wednesday morning, compared to 227 reported Tuesday. Of those, 52 people were admitted over the last 24 hours, 57 were in the intensive care unit, and 23 were on ventilators.

Tracking the Curve: Daily updates on local COVID-19 developments

On Tuesday, officials reported that 595,568 doses - 572,805 to Iowa residents - of the COVID-19 vaccine had been administered across the state.

299,048 people have received the first dose of the two-shot series in Iowa, while 148,260 people, 4.7% of the population, have received both doses.

Updated vaccine data will be released Wednesday afternoon. Check back for updates.

What you need to know about the COVID-19 vaccinations in the TV6 viewing area

Illinois nuclear plants pushed to nearly 100% in last week’s cold snap

