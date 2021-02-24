Advertisement

Mild Conditions Continue Through the Work Week

Lots of melting snow over the next several days
By Alexis Hermansen
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 1:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- We hit 47º yesterday in the QC, the warmest day so far this year, but today won’t be quite as warm. A cold front will pass through this morning sending in NW winds which will keep highs to the 30s and 40s today. This is around normal for this time of year and will continue our main weather story of melting snow. Area rivers are all well below flood stage and this melting snow should be received okay by them. Highs will be in the 30s and 40s through Friday with dry conditions. A quick moving clipper may bring some flurries to the QCA overnight into Saturday morning, but nothing of significant note. The warmest day this weekend will be Saturday with highs in the 40s and 50s! No big cool down in sight with only a minor drop expected early next week with highs in the 30s and 40s.

TODAY: Partly cloudy and breezy. High: 41º. Wind: NW 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Partial clearing. Low: 20°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny. High: 38º. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

