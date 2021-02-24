Mild Conditions Continue Through the Work Week

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- With a cold front that moved in this morning, it will keep temperatures in the 30s and low 40s this afternoon. The good news is although the cold front won’t allow us to be as warm as yesterday it will still give us time to melt with above freezing temperatures. There will be high temperatures in the 30s and 40s each afternoon with overnight temperatures below freezing. This will cause problems with the chance for us to refreeze in some spots, like sidewalks and overpasses. There is a small chance for rain to pass late night Friday into Saturday, but overall dry conditions will persist.

TODAY: Partly cloudy, breezy. High: 41º. Wind: NW 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Partial clearing. Low: 23°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny. High: 38º. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

