Officials announce access changes as work continues on Illinois-bound I-74 bridge

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Officials this week announced local access changes that will soon take effect as progress continues on Illinois-bound Interstate 74 bridge in Bettendorf.

Beginning Monday, the Grant Street/U.S. 67 loop ramp to the old I-74 bridge will be closed, weather permitting.

The new Iowa-bound bridge will continue to provide a two-way, head-to-head traffic pattern for motorists going to Illinois and Iowa.

Old bridge access

Motorists going to River Drive or 7th Avenue in Moline can access the old Illinois-bound bridge only at State Street.

The Grant Street/U.S. 67 off-ramp (exit 4) on Illinois-bound I-74 will remain open to provide access to downtown Bettendorf and the State Street on-ramp to the old Illinois-bound bridge.

New bridge access

Motorists going to Avenue of the Cities, John Deere Road, or Interstate 280 in Moline can continue to take the new I-74 bridge, which can be accessed at or north of Middle Road.

Middle Road Ramps

To improve traffic flow while Illinois-bound I-74 local detour is in place, the Middle Road ramps will be re-striped to allow two left-turn lanes. Motorists should watch for new pavement markings and signs at Middle Road.

Upcoming changes in Moline

In early April, weather permitting, the old 7th Avenue off-ramp in Moline will be closed, and the new 6th/7th Avenue off-ramp will open. This means the old I-74 bridge will provide access to River Drive in Moline. Motorists going to 6th/7th Avenue will need to take the route provided on the new I-74 bridge to Moline.

Officials say more information will be provided in the coming weeks.

