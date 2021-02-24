Advertisement

One Makeup for All Skin Tones

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 10:13 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

We are all looking forward to more social functions in 2021 and the coming warm weather. And even if you’re still doing a lot of Zoom or Facetime, you want to look your best while keeping it easy! Enter self-adjusting foundation make up. It automatically (and amazingly!) becomes the perfect color for your skin tone. The makeup additionally offers SPF protection.

Annette Figueroa of Culler Beauty is the guest on PSL to demonstrate the make up, feature several different products, and offer a PSL special!! The PSL Special: $10 OFF plus FREE shipping & eye lash enhancer.

There are two color choices: Light or Medium. Both are forgiving. There is a foundation and a primer....plus there is a FREE eye lash enhancer included with purchase. See all info below (website and phone number).

Self-Adjusting Foundation Makeup from Culler Beauty
