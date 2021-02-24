Advertisement

Quad Citians rush to car washes as temperatures warm up

By Brittany Kyles
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 8:25 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Moline, IL (KWQC) - The Quad Cities have experienced weeks full of snow, ice and salt, causing a build up of dirt on cars.

As such area car washes are seeing long lines of dirty cars, while temperatures remain consistently above freezing.

Site Manager Greg Pilichowski of Pro-Clean Car Wash and Detailing in Moline says he called in more staff to keep lines running smoothly.

“Oh yea their loving the ability to get the car washed, their liking that they can get all that salt removed, in a timely fashion, were having a lot more of our exterior customers roll through the wash, we do have an opportunity to kind of get ready and brace for the extra surplus of cars coming through,” said Pilichowski.

Pilichowski mentions the importance of washing off salt build up.

He says road salt can change the color of your car, it can also cause certain parts of your car to rust.

“What we love to see is customers come through on a regular basis, to wash that off as often as possible, because the longer the salt is on your car the faster its going to eat away at the paint,” said Pilichowski.

Car experts say its best to get a car wash every 2 weeks.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The home decor and furniture retailer is opening a store in Davenport.
Kirkland’s store coming to Davenport
William Robert Smith, 50, of Davenport, was booked into the Scott County Jail late Monday...
Police: Davenport man robbed same business twice
Tiger Woods watches his tee shot on the 17th hole during the first round of the PNC...
Tiger Woods seriously injured in crash on steep LA-area road
Illinois nuclear plants pushed to nearly 100% in last week’s cold snap
Raymond and Diana Borus both died from COVID-19 about a month after they first tested positive....
‘They went together’: Couple married 44 years die from COVID-19 just days apart

Latest News

TV6 is providing the latest with the COVID-19 vaccination on the national level and on the...
What you need to know about the COVID-19 vaccinations in the TV6 viewing area
car wash
Cons of not getting a car wash
car wash
Increase in car washes
A documentary featuring a Decorah man who suffered a life-changing football injury debuted...
'7 Yards' documentary featuring Decorah man debuts Tuesday