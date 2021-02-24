Quad Citians rush to car washes as temperatures warm up

Moline, IL (KWQC) - The Quad Cities have experienced weeks full of snow, ice and salt, causing a build up of dirt on cars.

As such area car washes are seeing long lines of dirty cars, while temperatures remain consistently above freezing.

Site Manager Greg Pilichowski of Pro-Clean Car Wash and Detailing in Moline says he called in more staff to keep lines running smoothly.

“Oh yea their loving the ability to get the car washed, their liking that they can get all that salt removed, in a timely fashion, were having a lot more of our exterior customers roll through the wash, we do have an opportunity to kind of get ready and brace for the extra surplus of cars coming through,” said Pilichowski.

Pilichowski mentions the importance of washing off salt build up.

He says road salt can change the color of your car, it can also cause certain parts of your car to rust.

“What we love to see is customers come through on a regular basis, to wash that off as often as possible, because the longer the salt is on your car the faster its going to eat away at the paint,” said Pilichowski.

Car experts say its best to get a car wash every 2 weeks.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.