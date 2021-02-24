Advertisement

Rock Island County Health Department: “Please stop double booking timeslots”

Health Dept. says “double booking” time slots takes opportunity away from others
The Rock Island County Health Dept. has seen an influx of residents who are double booking vaccine appointments.(KCRG)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 9:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCK ISLAND Co., Illinois (KWQC) - “Double booking” is causing problems with scheduling appointments in Rock Island County.

The Rock Island County Health Department says they have seen a rash of residents booking multiple vaccine appointments. In essence, securing a timeslot, then seeking a different appointment from a different provider, then canceling whichever appointment would happen later.

Department Administrator Nita Ludwig said on Tuesday’s Quad City Covid-19 Coalition web call, that this practice, “takes away an opportunity for another person who is just as desperate as you are.”

In a Facebook post, the department further outlined that canceling an appointment creates a frantic situation to try and fill that time slot to try and vaccinate as many people as they can.

The health department and our healthcare and pharmacy partners have one request: once you have a confirmed time slot,...

Posted by Rock Island County Health Department on Tuesday, February 23, 2021

The RICHD did say they have cause for celebration, as the county has administered over 22,000 doses and said they were recently informed by the Illinois Department of Public Health they would be likely seeing more supply coming soon, with the pending approval of Johnson & Johnson’s new “one-shot dose” Covid-19 vaccine awaiting final approval from the FDA.

