Silvis man sentenced to federal prison on gun charge

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Silvis man was sentenced Tuesday to seven-and-a-half years in federal prison on a gun charge stemming from a two-state police chase in 2018.

LaShawn D’James Hensley, 28, will serve three years of supervised release once he completes his prison sentence. There is no parole in the federal system.

He pleaded guilty to felon in possession of a firearm on Oct. 15 in U.S. District Court, Davenport, court record show.

The investigation of Hensley began in 2018 when he was driving eastbound on Interstate 74 in Bettendorf approaching the Mississippi River, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa.

While crossing the bridge, another vehicle pulled up beside Hensley’s vehicle. While alongside the vehicle, Hensley flashed a black pistol at the occupant of the second vehicle.

The driver of the second vehicle slowed down, called 911, and reported what happened.

Moline police attempted to pull over the vehicle, but Hensley took off at a high rate of speed back toward Bettendorf.

Hensley continued to elude Bettendorf and Davenport police officers and members of the Iowa State Patrol while driving at high speeds.

As the chase ended, Hensley lost control of his vehicle on Welcome Way just south of Kimberly Road in Davenport.

He then ran from the officers and threw a loaded Glock 22 .40 caliber pistol onto a commercial rooftop.

Officers searched the vehicle and found three cell phones, sandwich bags, a digital scale, 24 Alprazolam pills, and approximately one ounce of marijuana, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

