Advertisement

Silvis man sentenced to federal prison on gun charge

(AP)
(AP)(AP)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 5:45 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Silvis man was sentenced Tuesday to seven-and-a-half years in federal prison on a gun charge stemming from a two-state police chase in 2018.

LaShawn D’James Hensley, 28, will serve three years of supervised release once he completes his prison sentence. There is no parole in the federal system.

He pleaded guilty to felon in possession of a firearm on Oct. 15 in U.S. District Court, Davenport, court record show.

The investigation of Hensley began in 2018 when he was driving eastbound on Interstate 74 in Bettendorf approaching the Mississippi River, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa.

While crossing the bridge, another vehicle pulled up beside Hensley’s vehicle. While alongside the vehicle, Hensley flashed a black pistol at the occupant of the second vehicle.

The driver of the second vehicle slowed down, called 911, and reported what happened.

Moline police attempted to pull over the vehicle, but Hensley took off at a high rate of speed back toward Bettendorf.

Hensley continued to elude Bettendorf and Davenport police officers and members of the Iowa State Patrol while driving at high speeds.

As the chase ended, Hensley lost control of his vehicle on Welcome Way just south of Kimberly Road in Davenport.

He then ran from the officers and threw a loaded Glock 22 .40 caliber pistol onto a commercial rooftop.

Officers searched the vehicle and found three cell phones, sandwich bags, a digital scale, 24 Alprazolam pills, and approximately one ounce of marijuana, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The home decor and furniture retailer is opening a store in Davenport.
Kirkland’s store coming to Davenport
William Robert Smith, 50, of Davenport, was booked into the Scott County Jail late Monday...
Police: Davenport man robbed same business twice
Tiger Woods watches his tee shot on the 17th hole during the first round of the PNC...
Tiger Woods seriously injured in crash on steep LA-area road
Illinois nuclear plants pushed to nearly 100% in last week’s cold snap
Raymond and Diana Borus both died from COVID-19 about a month after they first tested positive....
‘They went together’: Couple married 44 years die from COVID-19 just days apart

Latest News

A documentary featuring a Decorah man who suffered a life-changing football injury debuted...
'7 Yards' documentary featuring Decorah man debuts Tuesday
A man has been arrested following a stabbing in Galesburg.
Suspect arrested after man is stabbed in Galesburg
A Davenport man is behind bars after police say he twice robbed a convenience store, stole cash...
Police: Davenport man robbed same business twice
TV6 Vaccine Tracker 2/23
TV6 Vaccine Tracker 2/23
Health officials in Jo Daviess County on Tuesday announced they have worked with the Jo Daviess...
Jo Daviess County establishes COVID-19 call center