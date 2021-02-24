Advertisement

The Lincoln Center hosts virtual month-long Black History Month programming

TV6′s Skubie Mageza will host The Black Experience
The Lincoln Center will be hosting its first-ever virtual month-long Black History Month...
The Lincoln Center will be hosting its first-ever virtual month-long Black History Month programming. This a community event that honors the past and current efforts and hard work of African Americans to society.(kwqc, lincoln center)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 6:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KWQC) - The Lincoln Center is hosting the second week of their first-ever virtual month-long Black History Month programming.

TV6′s Skubie Mageza is part of the program’s line-up and will be hosting The Black Experience at 7 p.m.

This week’s topic will be “The Black Experience within the Black community”

Watch live at 7:00 P.M.:

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The home decor and furniture retailer is opening a store in Davenport.
Kirkland’s store coming to Davenport
The parents of 39 year-old John Hacker had been searching for some answers after their son's...
Missouri parents find out that 39-year-old son who died had CTE after years of playing youth football
Davenport police responded to a call of shots fired Friday around 11:50 p.m. near the...
Davenport police find multiple shell casings late Sunday night
Officials announced on Friday, Feb. 19, 63-year-old Mark Sandell, of Red Oak, was sentenced to...
Iowa man sentenced after 600+ videos, images of child porn is found in his possession
Cheyenne police said two-year-old Athian Rivera was found dead Friday afternoon.
Missing Wyoming toddler found dead in dumpster

Latest News

The Black Experience with Skubie Mageza - Race and Marriage
The Black Experience with Skubie Mageza - Experience in the Community
The Lincoln Center will be hosting its first-ever virtual month-long Black History Month...
The Lincoln Center hosts virtual month-long Black History Month programming
The Black Experience with Skubie Mageza
The Black Experience with Skubie Mageza - Interracial Adopted Families
The Black Experience with Skubie Mageza - Race and Marriage
The Black Experience with Skubie Mageza - Race and Marriage