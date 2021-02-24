The Lincoln Center hosts virtual month-long Black History Month programming
TV6′s Skubie Mageza will host The Black Experience
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 6:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KWQC) - The Lincoln Center is hosting the second week of their first-ever virtual month-long Black History Month programming.
TV6′s Skubie Mageza is part of the program’s line-up and will be hosting The Black Experience at 7 p.m.
This week’s topic will be “The Black Experience within the Black community”
Watch live at 7:00 P.M.:
