The Lincoln Center hosts virtual month-long Black History Month programming

(KWQC) - The Lincoln Center is hosting the second week of their first-ever virtual month-long Black History Month programming.

TV6′s Skubie Mageza is part of the program’s line-up and will be hosting The Black Experience at 7 p.m.

This week’s topic will be “The Black Experience within the Black community”

Watch live at 7:00 P.M.:

