Advertisement

3 adults slain in Arkansas home; abducted baby found safe

Hunter Chenoweth, 22, was arrested after three adults were found dead and a baby was abducted...
Hunter Chenoweth, 22, was arrested after three adults were found dead and a baby was abducted from a Huntsville, Arkansas, home. Formal charges will be determined by the Madison County prosecuting attorney.(Source: Washington County Detention Center)
By Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 10:42 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ark. (Gray News) - Authorities say three adults were found dead and a baby was abducted from a home in northeast Arkansas. The child was found hours later, unharmed, and a suspect has been arrested.

Arkansas State Police say sheriff’s deputies discovered the bodies at the home near Huntsville, in Madison County, on Tuesday evening. In a news release, the victims were identified as Tami Lynn Chenoweth, 51, James Stanley McGhee, 59, and Cheyene Chenoweth, 26.

Authorities deduced that the infant, less than 1 year, was missing and state troopers started searching for two vehicles that were seen at the home earlier in the day. They pulled over one of the vehicles, a van, about 200 miles from Huntsville.

Hunter Chenoweth, 22, who was armed with a rifle, was arrested during the traffic stop. He is being held at a detention center while the homicide investigation continues, according to the news release. Formal charges will be determined by the Madison County prosecuting attorney.

The driver of the van, a 25-year-old woman, was questioned by police and released.

The abducted infant was found unharmed in the van and has been placed in the care of the Department of Human Services.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Most Read

The home decor and furniture retailer is opening a store in Davenport.
Kirkland’s store coming to Davenport
William Robert Smith, 50, of Davenport, was booked into the Scott County Jail late Monday...
Police: Davenport man robbed same business twice
Tabatha Schweller plans to pursue legal action after her 5-year-old daughter, Raelynne, was...
Girl, 5, left outside empty house for 2 hours in cold after school bus mix-up
Jason Rottman, 42, is charged with child abduction in connection to an alleged incident in Rock...
Bettendorf man found guilty of trying to lure child into car in Rock Island
Davenport Police are responding at 13th and Farnam St.
DEVELOPING: Large police presence at 13th and Farnam in Davenport

Latest News

While some water drips down the gutter, some water may stay up on your roof and re-freeze,...
Warming weather can cause water damage
CASI is seeking volunteers to sign up seniors for Covid-19 vaccines.
CASI looking for volunteers for vaccine helpline
Australian Facebook users cannot share Australian or international news. International users...
Australia passes law to make Google, Facebook pay for news
Chris Helps, of Earlham, Iowa, fills out his ballot during early voting, Tuesday, Oct. 20,...
Iowa House approves controversial bill to limit early voting