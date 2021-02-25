Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for missing Ga. teenage girl

The Atlanta Police Department is looking for Jeily Castellanos, 16.
By Greg Brobeck
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 2:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA (Gray News) - Police in Georgia have issued a Levi’s Call, their version of an Amber Alert, for a missing teenage girl.

She is believed to have been abducted by a man who is potentially her father. He has been identified as Melvin Castellanos, 39, who is described as a Hispanic male standing 5′01″ and weighing 150 pounds.

The two may be travelling in a black 2001 Ford Explorer with North Carolina license plate HMV 7986.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Atlanta Police Department at 404-291-9613.

