Black Business Expo

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 8:50 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

QC Empowerment Network has an exciting event coming up this weekend at Southpark Mall: the 6th annual Black Business Expo! There will be about 30 businesses participating---everything from skin care lines, gift shops, photographers, and myriad types of retailers and business types.

Tracy Singleton of QC Empowerment Network is the PSL guest to talk about this year’s event. Watch the segment to learn more.

BLACK BUSINESS EXPO:

  • Saturday, February 27th
  • 1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
  • SOUTHPARK MALL
  • 4600 16th Street, Moline, IL

