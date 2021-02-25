Advertisement

CASI looking for volunteers for vaccine helpline

CASI is seeking volunteers to sign up seniors for Covid-19 vaccines.
CASI is seeking volunteers to sign up seniors for Covid-19 vaccines.
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 9:22 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Center for Active Seniors is looking for help from the community to assist in scheduling vaccine appointments for those 65 and older.

Per a recent Facebook post, CASI is seeking volunteers for their Covid-19 vaccine helpline, which assists less tech-savvy seniors in the Quad Cities in securing vaccine appointments from health providers.

CASI says if you would like to apply, to call their number at 563-386-7477. Volunteers should have basic computer, typing, and customer service skills. You will also be required to go through a background check.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The home decor and furniture retailer is opening a store in Davenport.
Kirkland’s store coming to Davenport
William Robert Smith, 50, of Davenport, was booked into the Scott County Jail late Monday...
Police: Davenport man robbed same business twice
Tiger Woods watches his tee shot on the 17th hole during the first round of the PNC...
Tiger Woods seriously injured in crash on steep LA-area road
Tyler Thompson, 22, was taken into custody on charges of interference with child custody and...
Deputy rescues 13-year-old Fla. girl from hotel room with man she met on Snapchat
Illinois nuclear plants pushed to nearly 100% in last week’s cold snap

Latest News

The Lincoln Center will be hosting its first-ever virtual month-long Black History Month...
The Lincoln Center hosts virtual month-long Black History Month programming
Popular Lenten Fish Fry Will Be Drive-Up This Year
Donation to Make-A-Wish Iowa
Rhythm City Casino helps raise money for Make-A-Wish Iowa
St. Paul Lutheran Church will hold drive through ash service
St. Paul Lutheran Church holds drive-thru Ash Wednesday service