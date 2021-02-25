CASI looking for volunteers for vaccine helpline
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 9:22 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Center for Active Seniors is looking for help from the community to assist in scheduling vaccine appointments for those 65 and older.
Per a recent Facebook post, CASI is seeking volunteers for their Covid-19 vaccine helpline, which assists less tech-savvy seniors in the Quad Cities in securing vaccine appointments from health providers.
CASI says if you would like to apply, to call their number at 563-386-7477. Volunteers should have basic computer, typing, and customer service skills. You will also be required to go through a background check.
