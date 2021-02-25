Advertisement

CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted on possession of firearm charges

Police say 32-year-old Juwaun Shorter is wanted in Scott County. Officials say he is wanted for...
Police say 32-year-old Juwaun Shorter is wanted in Scott County. Officials say he is wanted for escape on original charges of felon in possession of a firearm.(kwqc, crime stoppers of the quad cities)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 4:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTT Co., Iowa (KWQC) - Officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities need your help in finding a wanted suspect.

Police say 32-year-old Juwaun Shorter is wanted in Scott County. Officials say he is wanted for escape on original charges of felon in possession of a firearm.

He is also wanted by the Davenport Police Department for failing to appear on original charges of possession of a controlled substance.

He is described as 6′2 and weighing 180 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information about these fugitives, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. DO NOT APPROACH THESE INDIVIDUALS! You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $2500 and you can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Rottman, 42, is charged with child abduction in connection to an alleged incident in Rock...
Bettendorf man found guilty of trying to lure child into car in Rock Island
Tabatha Schweller plans to pursue legal action after her 5-year-old daughter, Raelynne, was...
Girl, 5, left outside empty house for 2 hours in cold after school bus mix-up
Davenport Police respond to a gunfire incident on 13th and Farnam streets Wednesday afternoon.
No injuries reported in Davenport gunfire incident Wednesday afternoon
Tyler Thompson, 22, was taken into custody on charges of interference with child custody and...
Deputy rescues 13-year-old Fla. girl from hotel room with man she met on Snapchat
Golf star Tiger Woods shattered the tibia and fibula bones on his right leg in multiple...
LA sheriff calls Tiger Woods crash ‘purely an accident’

Latest News

Patrick Vincent Maddox, age 42, was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Child Pornography...
Former resident of Muscatine sentenced on Child Pornography offenses
Causes and treatments
Eye Ulcers
Police say 32-year-old Larry Kemp, is wanted in Scott County for escaping on original charges...
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted on possession with intent to deliver charges
Causes and treatments
Eye Ulcers