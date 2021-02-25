CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted on possession of firearm charges

SCOTT Co., Iowa (KWQC) - Officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities need your help in finding a wanted suspect.

Police say 32-year-old Juwaun Shorter is wanted in Scott County. Officials say he is wanted for escape on original charges of felon in possession of a firearm.

He is also wanted by the Davenport Police Department for failing to appear on original charges of possession of a controlled substance.

He is described as 6′2 and weighing 180 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information about these fugitives, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. DO NOT APPROACH THESE INDIVIDUALS! You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $2500 and you can remain anonymous.

