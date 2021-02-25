CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted on possession with intent to deliver charges

SCOTT Co., Iowa (KWQC) - Have you seen Larry Kemp? If so, officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities would like to hear from you.

Police say 32-year-old Larry Kemp, is wanted in Scott County for escaping on original charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

Officials say he is also wanted by the Bettendorf Police Department on charges of possession of a controlled substance.

He is described as being 6′4 and weighing 210 pounds. He has blonde hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information about these fugitives, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. DO NOT APPROACH THESE INDIVIDUALS! You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $2500 and you can remain anonymous.

