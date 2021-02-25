CRIME STOPPERS: Packages stolen in East Moline; police search for suspect

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Police need your help finding the person responsible after a package was stolen in East Moline.

Officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities say the East Moline Police Department was called to the 2500 block of Kennedy Drive for a report of a theft. Police say the suspect was captured on camera taking two packages from the victim’s home.

The suspect appears to be a man and was seen wearing a yellow ball cap, a black hoodie and a camo mask. Police say he was driving a gray or green Chevy Tahoe.

If you recognize him or have any information about the theft, call the tip line 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous and you could earn a cash reward.

