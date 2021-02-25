Advertisement

CRIME STOPPERS: Packages stolen in East Moline; police search for suspect

Officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities say the East Moline Police Department was...
Officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities say the East Moline Police Department was called to the 2500 block of Kennedy Drive for a report of a theft. Police say the suspect was captured on camera taking two packages from the victim’s home.(kwqc, crime stoppers of the quad cities)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 11:11 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Police need your help finding the person responsible after a package was stolen in East Moline.

Officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities say the East Moline Police Department was called to the 2500 block of Kennedy Drive for a report of a theft. Police say the suspect was captured on camera taking two packages from the victim’s home.

The suspect appears to be a man and was seen wearing a yellow ball cap, a black hoodie and a camo mask. Police say he was driving a gray or green Chevy Tahoe.

If you recognize him or have any information about the theft, call the tip line 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 Tips.  All tips are anonymous and you could earn a cash reward.

