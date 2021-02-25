DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Pam Roeder from Dress For Success Quad Cities is the PSL guest to outline the details of the 2021 “Second Chance Sale”. For just $30, you can fill your bag with wonderful clothing items! Watch the segment to learn more about the event and the mission behind Dress For Success. The dates for the event are March 4th-6th.

Summary info: Purchase one (or more) reusable shopping bags at $30 per bag. Once you’ve purchased your bag you will receive an email confirmation that contains a link to sign up for a designated time to shop. Each time slot will be 50 minutes long – whatever you can fit in the bag during that time is yours! A limited number of shoppers will be allowed per time slot, which will be first-come, first-serve. You may purchase more than one bag to fill, however, only one time slot per customer please.

Dress For Success Second Chance Sale event details (kwqc)

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.